Peter FLANAGAN


1940 - 2019
Peter FLANAGAN Obituary
PETER FLANAGAN

14 October 1940 - 18 October 2019



Passed away peacefully at

Clare Holland House with family by his side

to the tunes of the Clancy Bros.



Cared for with devoted love

by his wife, Cherie.

Father and father-in-law to Mark and Jodi,

Sean and Lisa.

Beloved grandfather to Jessica, Joshua,

Chloe and Jack.

He was a husband, father, brother,

grandfather, friend

and jolly Irish-Australian man

who loved Rugby and revelled in

his family's convict origins.



His family would like to thank

the caring staff at Clare Holland House.



A celebration of Peter's life will be held at

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on FRIDAY

25 October 2019, commencing at 10:30am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to either

Clare Holland House or Parkinson's ACT

would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be made available.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 23, 2019
