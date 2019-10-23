|
|
PETER FLANAGAN
14 October 1940 - 18 October 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House with family by his side
to the tunes of the Clancy Bros.
Cared for with devoted love
by his wife, Cherie.
Father and father-in-law to Mark and Jodi,
Sean and Lisa.
Beloved grandfather to Jessica, Joshua,
Chloe and Jack.
He was a husband, father, brother,
grandfather, friend
and jolly Irish-Australian man
who loved Rugby and revelled in
his family's convict origins.
His family would like to thank
the caring staff at Clare Holland House.
A celebration of Peter's life will be held at
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on FRIDAY
25 October 2019, commencing at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to either
Clare Holland House or Parkinson's ACT
would be appreciated.
Envelopes will be made available.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 23, 2019