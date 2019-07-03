|
PETER FRANCIS BATEY, OAM Of Coolac Aged 85 years Much loved son of Francis and Elsie (both dec). Dearly loved brother of Valerie, Shirley (dec), Alexander (dec) and David (dec). "A great entertainer Loved by all" Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend Peter's Graveside Service to be held at Coolac Cemetery on Saturday 6th July, 2019 commencing at 11:30am. Followed by a Celebration of his Life to be held in the garden's of The Old School House at Coolac ROBINSON FUNERALS RON AND MARGARET ROBINSON =AFDA= 02 6944 1611
Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019