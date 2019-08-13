|
Peter Francis Minogue 13 April 1938 - 2 August 2019 From Quandialla, Sydney, Canberra and Queanbeyan. Much loved husband to Lynn. Loving father to Kevin & Michael. Caring brother, father-in-law and Pa. Will be greatly missed by all. The funeral service for Peter will be held graveside at The Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, on Wednesday 14th August commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Cystic Fibrosis ACT would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 13, 2019