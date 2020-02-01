|
|
PETER GROUTCH
Passed away peacefully on
Thursday, 30 January 2020.
Aged 85 years
Beloved husband of Dorothy(dec).
Father and father-in-law of
Christine and David, Carolyn and Rob,
Rebecca, Kenneth.
Treasured grandpa of Daniel, Julia,
Caitlin, Elyse, Amy, Jonathon,
Lochie, Emily, Troy and Lemuria.
Adored great grandpa of
Audrey, Hunter and Theo.
Brother of John and Helen.
Cherished uncle to his many
nieces and nephews.
Now with Dorothy and God
A Prayer service for Peter will be
held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church
115 Hodgson Cres, Pearce
On WEDNDSDAY 5 January 2020
Commencing at 1 pm
At conclusion of the service
burial will take place at the Woden cemetery,
Justine Street,Phillip.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020