Peter GROUTCH


1934 - 2020
Peter GROUTCH Obituary
PETER GROUTCH

Passed away peacefully on

Thursday, 30 January 2020.

Aged 85 years



Beloved husband of Dorothy(dec).

Father and father-in-law of

Christine and David, Carolyn and Rob,

Rebecca, Kenneth.

Treasured grandpa of Daniel, Julia,

Caitlin, Elyse, Amy, Jonathon,

Lochie, Emily, Troy and Lemuria.

Adored great grandpa of

Audrey, Hunter and Theo.

Brother of John and Helen.

Cherished uncle to his many

nieces and nephews.



Now with Dorothy and God



A Prayer service for Peter will be

held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church

115 Hodgson Cres, Pearce

On WEDNDSDAY 5 January 2020

Commencing at 1 pm



At conclusion of the service

burial will take place at the Woden cemetery,

Justine Street,Phillip.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
