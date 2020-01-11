|
|
PETER HATHVALLE HACKETT
7 April 1929 - 23 December 2019
Loving husband and life-long friend of Irene.
Much loved father of Alexander and Robert.
Brother of Paul (dec), brother-in-law to
Vera (dec) and a dear uncle to
Alex, Peter, Jenny, Chris, Heather and Malcolm.
Cherished by all his family
and a patient and wise friend to many.
Our sincere thanks to the staff at the
Canberra Hospital for their diligence and care.
Forever in our hearts.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service for Peter will be held in the
Chapel at Gold Creek, 17 O'Hanlon Place,
Nicholls on Wednesday 15 January 2019
commencing at 10:30 am.
Refreshments will be available
following the service.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the
Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Appeal would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020