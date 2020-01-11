Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel at Gold Creek
17 O'Hanlon Place
Nicholls
View Map
Peter HACKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter HACKETT


1929 - 2020
Peter HACKETT Obituary
PETER HATHVALLE HACKETT

7 April 1929 - 23 December 2019



Loving husband and life-long friend of Irene.

Much loved father of Alexander and Robert.

Brother of Paul (dec), brother-in-law to

Vera (dec) and a dear uncle to

Alex, Peter, Jenny, Chris, Heather and Malcolm.

Cherished by all his family

and a patient and wise friend to many.

Our sincere thanks to the staff at the

Canberra Hospital for their diligence and care.



Forever in our hearts.

Rest in peace.





The funeral service for Peter will be held in the

Chapel at Gold Creek, 17 O'Hanlon Place,

Nicholls on Wednesday 15 January 2019

commencing at 10:30 am.

Refreshments will be available

following the service.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to the

Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Appeal would be appreciated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -