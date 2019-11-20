|
|
Gregory, Peter James Passed away on the 16 November 2019 at Clare Holland House, Barton. Beloved son of Doreen and Vic (deceased). Much loved husband of Michelle. Devoted father and father in law of Jasmine and Chris and Miguel and Sonia. Doting Pop to Tiana, Santino and Willow. Dearly loved brother of Wayne and brother in law of Liz. Cherished uncle to Jacqueline and James. Sadly missed by his many friends. Aged 69 Years Rest In Peace A Catholic Graveside service to celebrate Peter's life will be held on Thursday 21 November 2019, at the Galong Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am. Following that, a memorial service will be held at the Chapel at Gold Creek, 17 O'Halloran Place, Nicholls ACT, commencing at 3.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 20, 2019