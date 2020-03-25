|
|
PETER JAMES LUSTY 2 August 1970 - 15 March 2020 Music Industry Entrepreneur Much loved son of David (dec) and Elvira Adored brother of Mark, John, Debra and David Soul mate of Georgia and dedicated father of Tom (Fiddy) and Kitty Beloved nephew, cousin, uncle, son in law and brother in law A gathering to celebrate Pete's life, our love for him, and the positive impact he had on all who were privileged to know him will be held at a later date
Published in The Canberra Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020