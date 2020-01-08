|
|
PETER JAMES MCEVOY
15 May 1945 - 1 January 2020
Loving Husband and Best friend to Barbara (dec).
Father and Father-in-Law to Simon and Christina,
Karen (dec) and Adrian, Adam and Kylie and Chris.
Loving Brother to Patricia, Mary and Michael.
Adored Grandfather to Nathan, Tim, Megan, Malcolm, Zoe, Samantha, Mitchell, Olivia and Jack.
Great-Grandfather to Sebastian.
Prayers of Christian Burial for Peter will be celebrated in
St Raphael's Catholic Church Lowe St, Queanbeyan,
on MONDAY, 13 January 2020, commencing at 10:30am.
Burial will follow Peter's service at the
Queanbeyan Cemetery Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the RFS
would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 8, 2020