Allens Funerals
43 Dennison Street
Cooma, New South Wales 2630
02 6452 2094
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium
Mitchell
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Cooma Bowling Club
PETER JOHN CALDWELL Passed away on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at Cooma Hospital, formerly of Rose Valley Rd, Bunyan. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved partner of Jennifer for the past 40yrs. Father of Cassandra Drake. Brother of Allan. Son of Harold and Maude (dec). The relatives and friends of the late PETER JOHN CALDWELL are invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Mitchell on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at 9.00am. A memorial service will be held at the Cooma Bowling Club at 2.00pm on the same day. Allens Funerals Cooma Alan Dodd Director Family Owned & Operated FDA 02-6452 2094
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -