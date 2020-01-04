Home
Peter Kenyon MACNICOL


1930 - 2020
Peter Kenyon MACNICOL Obituary
PETER KENYON MACNICOL 21 July 1930 - 27 December 2019 Died at home. Beloved husband of Patricia for 60 years; Loved father of Roy (dec) and Douglas, and father-in-law of Andrea; Loved brother of Ian (dec), and Christine and family; Cherished grandfather of Anna. A scholar and a naturalist To be privately cremated. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in the near future and announced in the Saturday Canberra Times. A special thanks to Dr Tadh Trinh for caring for Peter in the last years of his life.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020
