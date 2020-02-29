Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
ANZAC Memorial Chapel of St Paul
Cnr Robert Campbell Road & Miles Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Leonard MOLE


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Peter Leonard MOLE Obituary
PETER LEONARD MOLE

29 July 1947 - 23 February 2020



Raconteur and entertainer.

Generous friend to many.

Greatly loved by his wife, Pauline;

sons Simon and Damien,

and grandsons Felix, Kaspar and Elliot.

Treasured by Naomi, Tori and Haydan.



The funeral service for Peter will be held at

the ANZAC Memorial Chapel of St Paul,

Cnr Robert Campbell Road & Miles Road,

RMC Duntroon, Campbell on

FRIDAY 6 March 2020,

commencing at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to

Kidney Health Australia.

Envelopes will be available on the day.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -