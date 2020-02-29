|
|
PETER LEONARD MOLE
29 July 1947 - 23 February 2020
Raconteur and entertainer.
Generous friend to many.
Greatly loved by his wife, Pauline;
sons Simon and Damien,
and grandsons Felix, Kaspar and Elliot.
Treasured by Naomi, Tori and Haydan.
The funeral service for Peter will be held at
the ANZAC Memorial Chapel of St Paul,
Cnr Robert Campbell Road & Miles Road,
RMC Duntroon, Campbell on
FRIDAY 6 March 2020,
commencing at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to
Kidney Health Australia.
Envelopes will be available on the day.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020