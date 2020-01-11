Home
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St Raphael's Catholic Church
Lowe St
Queanbeyan
Peter MCEVOY


1945 - 2020
Peter MCEVOY Obituary
PETER JAMES MCEVOY 15 May 1945 - 1 January 2020 Loving Husband and Best friend to Barbara (dec). Father and Father-in-Law to Simon and Christina, Karen (dec) and Adrian, Adam and Kylie and Chris. Loving Brother to Patricia, Mary and Michael. Adored Grandfather to Nathan, Tim, Megan, Malcolm, Zoe, Samantha, Mitchell, Olivia and Jack. Great-Grandfather to Sebastian. Prayers of Christian Burial for Peter will be celebrated in St Raphael's Catholic Church Lowe St, Queanbeyan, on MONDAY, 13 January 2020, commencing at 10:30am. Burial will follow Peter's service at the Queanbeyan Cemetery Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RFS would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
