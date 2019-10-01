|
PETER NOEL MOLLISON 27 November 1950 - 26 September 2019 Devoted Husband of Mary. Father and Father-in-law to David, Luke and Trevor, Kate and Renee. Besotted Pop of Quinn. Son of Ian (dec) and Beryl. Brother to Chris, John, Phil and Geoff. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne, for their care, compassion and support of Peter and his family. Family and Friends of Mr Peter Noel Mollison are warmly invited to celebrate his life at the Joyce Chapel, Fawkner Memorial Park, 1187 Sydney Road, Fawkner on Friday 4 October 2019 commencing at 11:45am. Dress Casual.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 1, 2019