Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MOLLISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Noel MOLLISON

Add a Memory
Peter Noel MOLLISON Obituary
PETER NOEL MOLLISON 27 November 1950 - 26 September 2019 Devoted Husband of Mary. Father and Father-in-law to David, Luke and Trevor, Kate and Renee. Besotted Pop of Quinn. Son of Ian (dec) and Beryl. Brother to Chris, John, Phil and Geoff. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne, for their care, compassion and support of Peter and his family. Family and Friends of Mr Peter Noel Mollison are warmly invited to celebrate his life at the Joyce Chapel, Fawkner Memorial Park, 1187 Sydney Road, Fawkner on Friday 4 October 2019 commencing at 11:45am. Dress Casual.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.