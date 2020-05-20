Home
Peter ROBERTS


1925 - 2020
Peter ROBERTS Obituary
PETER ROBERTS

28 October 1925 - 16 May 2020



Husband of Lesley (died 1998).

Loving father of Jennie, Gay,

Sally, PJ and Toni.

Grandfather and great-grandfather.

Brother of Cres, June (dec), Kate (dec),

Boyd (dec), Elaine (dec).

Tennis player, sportsman,

fisherman and farmer.



We thank his devoted friends and the

care and compassion of Morshead staff.



Miss you dad.



To respect our environment a natural burial

was held at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from May 20 to May 23, 2020
