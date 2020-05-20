|
|
PETER ROBERTS
28 October 1925 - 16 May 2020
Husband of Lesley (died 1998).
Loving father of Jennie, Gay,
Sally, PJ and Toni.
Grandfather and great-grandfather.
Brother of Cres, June (dec), Kate (dec),
Boyd (dec), Elaine (dec).
Tennis player, sportsman,
fisherman and farmer.
We thank his devoted friends and the
care and compassion of Morshead staff.
Miss you dad.
To respect our environment a natural burial
was held at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times from May 20 to May 23, 2020