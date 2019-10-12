Home
Peter RYAN

Peter RYAN Obituary
PETER ROY RYAN

27.5.1934 - 10.10.2019



Beloved and loving

Husband of Patricia (Trish).

Loving Father and Father-in-law of

Colleen and Mark, Tony and Diane,

Daniel and Elizabeth.

Adored Grandfather of

Sarah and Cliff, and

Elizabeth and Damien,

Matthew and Stephanie, and Melanie.

Great Grandfather to Sadie and

baby due soon.



One of life's true gentlemen.



Peter lived a full life and he was

loved by all who knew him.

Smile when you think of Pete, we will.



Heartfelt thanks to Dr Pillalamarry,

Dr Alasady, Dr Qadri and Dr Hardman

and the staff at Olley Ward at

National Capital Private Hospital.



A celebration of Peter's life will be held in

Holy Rosary Catholic Church,

Phillip Ave, Watson on

THURSDAY 17 October 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.

Burial at Gungahlin Cemetery will

follow at the conclusion of Mass.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019
