VALE
PETER KENNETH SHARP
Father, grandfather, brother, partner,
gunner officer, Defence officer,
mentor and coach, devotee of Aussie rules
and follower of almost any sport, racehorse owner, tennis player, fisherman, tomato grower,
lover of family, music from Guns and Roses
to Puccini, good food and wine, conversation,
travel, people, 2001 Space Odyssey
and the USA.
His family will miss him every day;
Partner Lesley, ex wife Beverley, sister Moira,
sons Khan and Rogan, daughters Selene and Gillian, daughters-in-law Paula and Nicole,
sons-in-law Jason and Tibs; and grandchildren
Sally, Claire, Eliza, Patrick, Harriet,
Maddox, Takara, Sophia, Georgia, Erin,
Marcus and Mitchell and many more including
cousin Josephine and niece Sarah.
Born 1942 in Adelaide to
Ken and Audrey Sharp; died at home in Barton
with family and a view of his garden on the
morning of Sunday 18 August 2019.
No flowers by request.
Private cremation.
Messages to [email protected]
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 21, 2019