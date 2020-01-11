Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:30 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter YEEND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter YEEND


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Peter YEEND Obituary
PETER YEEND

12 July 1954 - 2 January 2020



Loving and devoted son of Frank and Lorna

(both dec.)

Loved brother and brother-in-law of Max and Elaine, Rick and Nettie,Tony and Jo.

Cherished uncle of Matthew, Nicole, Kristy, Rochelle, Stephanie and Belinda.

Great mate of many and a valued member the Canberra District Ducati Club.



A celebration of the life of Peter will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell

on WEDNESDAY 22 January 2020

commencing at 1.30pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation

to Diabetes Australia.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -