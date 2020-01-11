|
|
PETER YEEND
12 July 1954 - 2 January 2020
Loving and devoted son of Frank and Lorna
(both dec.)
Loved brother and brother-in-law of Max and Elaine, Rick and Nettie,Tony and Jo.
Cherished uncle of Matthew, Nicole, Kristy, Rochelle, Stephanie and Belinda.
Great mate of many and a valued member the Canberra District Ducati Club.
A celebration of the life of Peter will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on WEDNESDAY 22 January 2020
commencing at 1.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation
to Diabetes Australia.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020