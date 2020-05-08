|
Philip Alan SELTH OAM FAAL Passed away at North Shore Private Hospital on Sunday 3 May aged 70 years. Philip is survived by Frances, his wife of 46 years, son Alexander, mother Betty, and brothers David, Andrew, and Richard. The Carnival is Over. A memorial will be held in Sydney later in 2020. Any well wishes should be sent to [email protected] A Better Way Independent Funerals Keri Alexander m: 0401 040 161 Edwina Sawyer m: 0414 705 282 www.abetterwayfunerals.com.au
Published in The Canberra Times on May 8, 2020