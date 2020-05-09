|
|
PHILIP HARRIS DAWES
16 January 1947 - 5 May 2020
Passed away peacefully at
The Canberra Hospital,
surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of Pam.
Loved father and father-in-law of
Adam & Ange, Michelle & Garry,
Tarnia & Mark, Shiona & Josh.
Loving Pop of Jade, Ashleigh, Cooper,
Ava, Logan, Hugo and Brodie.
Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff
at The Canberra Hospital
and Calvary Hospital.
A private funeral service will be held
on THURSDAY 14 May 2020.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 9, 2020