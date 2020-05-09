Home
Philip DAWES Obituary
PHILIP HARRIS DAWES



16 January 1947 - 5 May 2020



Passed away peacefully at

The Canberra Hospital,

surrounded by his family.



Beloved husband of Pam.

Loved father and father-in-law of

Adam & Ange, Michelle & Garry,

Tarnia & Mark, Shiona & Josh.

Loving Pop of Jade, Ashleigh, Cooper,

Ava, Logan, Hugo and Brodie.



Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff

at The Canberra Hospital

and Calvary Hospital.



A private funeral service will be held

on THURSDAY 14 May 2020.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 9, 2020
