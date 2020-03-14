Home
Requiem Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish Catholic Church
Burdekin Avenue
Amaroo
Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Gegedzerick Cemetery
Gegedzerick Road
Berridale
Philip James NEWELL


1966 - 2020
Philip James NEWELL Obituary
PHILIP JAMES NEWELL

7 September 1966 - 7 March 2020

Passed away peacefully.



Beloved son of Joy and Jim (dec).

Much loved brother and brother-in-law of

Anne and Jeff Smart.

Treasured uncle of Claire and Erin.

Loved nephew and cousin.



Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of

Valmar and Calvary Hospital.



In God's loving care.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the

soul of Philip will be held at

Holy Spirit Parish Catholic Church,

Burdekin Avenue, Amaroo on Monday,

16 March 2020, commencing at 10 am.



Burial will follow at Gegedzerick Cemetery,

Gegedzerick Road, Berridale at 3 pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
