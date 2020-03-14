|
|
PHILIP JAMES NEWELL
7 September 1966 - 7 March 2020
Passed away peacefully.
Beloved son of Joy and Jim (dec).
Much loved brother and brother-in-law of
Anne and Jeff Smart.
Treasured uncle of Claire and Erin.
Loved nephew and cousin.
Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of
Valmar and Calvary Hospital.
In God's loving care.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the
soul of Philip will be held at
Holy Spirit Parish Catholic Church,
Burdekin Avenue, Amaroo on Monday,
16 March 2020, commencing at 10 am.
Burial will follow at Gegedzerick Cemetery,
Gegedzerick Road, Berridale at 3 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020