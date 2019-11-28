Home
Services
N J Todd Funeral Directors
48 Carrier Street
Benalla, Victoria 3672
(03) 5762 2461
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Arundel Street
Benalla (Victoria)
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip REILLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip REILLY


1965 - 2019
Philip REILLY Obituary
REILLY - Philip Patrick 15/4/1965 - 21/11/2019 Aged 54 Years Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Mr Philip Patrick Reilly will be offered at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Arundel Street, Benalla (Victoria) on Monday 2nd December, 2019 commencing at 11.00 am The Funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for Burial at the Benalla Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RSL in memory of Philip would be preferred. Envelopes will be available at the Church. NJ Todd Funeral Directors Benalla (03) 5762 2461 Member AFDA
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -