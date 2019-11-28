|
REILLY - Philip Patrick 15/4/1965 - 21/11/2019 Aged 54 Years Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Mr Philip Patrick Reilly will be offered at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Arundel Street, Benalla (Victoria) on Monday 2nd December, 2019 commencing at 11.00 am The Funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for Burial at the Benalla Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RSL in memory of Philip would be preferred. Envelopes will be available at the Church. NJ Todd Funeral Directors Benalla (03) 5762 2461 Member AFDA
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 28, 2019