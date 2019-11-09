Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Presbyterian Church of St Andrew
1 State Circle
Forrest
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip ABBOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip ABBOTT


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Phillip ABBOTT Obituary
PHILLIP JAMES ABBOTT

6.3.1949 - 2.11.2019



Much loved by all his family -

Nicholas, Jeremy, Samantha, Rebecca,

Natalie, Benn and grandchildren.

Also, by his wife Susan,

sister Lorelle and brother Russell.

He will be very much missed.



Phil was well loved by many in the community

and will be remembered as a gentle soul who

could be relied upon in times of need.



The funeral service for Phil will be held in

the Presbyterian Church of St Andrew,

1 State Circle, Forrest, on

THURSDAY 14 November 2019,

commencing at 10.30 am.



May he rest in peace



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -