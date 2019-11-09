|
|
PHILLIP JAMES ABBOTT
6.3.1949 - 2.11.2019
Much loved by all his family -
Nicholas, Jeremy, Samantha, Rebecca,
Natalie, Benn and grandchildren.
Also, by his wife Susan,
sister Lorelle and brother Russell.
He will be very much missed.
Phil was well loved by many in the community
and will be remembered as a gentle soul who
could be relied upon in times of need.
The funeral service for Phil will be held in
the Presbyterian Church of St Andrew,
1 State Circle, Forrest, on
THURSDAY 14 November 2019,
commencing at 10.30 am.
May he rest in peace
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019