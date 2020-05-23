|
PHILLIP ANTHONY HOUSTON
27 August 1972 - 17 May 2020
Died unexpectedly
Dearly loved and loving special son
of Ron and Robyne.
Much loved brother and brother-in-law of
Nicole (dec), Renae, Lainie and Mick.
Uncle of Duncan and Toby.
Loved by all whose paths he crossed.
'A lover of 60s and 70s music
and especially all things ABBA'
- keep on dancing Phillip.
A very special thank you to the wonderful Doctors, Nurses and staff of the ICU
and Transplant Units of The Canberra Hospital for their extraordinary, compassionate care
of Phillip and for the support
extended to our family.
Thank you to the members of the ACT
Ambulance Service for their tireless efforts.
Thank you also to the management and staff (past and present) of Hemmings Group House,
and the management and staff of
Sharing Places for all the loving care Phillip
experienced over many years.
You provided an environment in which
Phillip felt loved, happy and secure.
Remembered always and
in our hearts forever.
A private family funeral will be held.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 23, 2020