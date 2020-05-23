Home
Phillip Anthony HOUSTON


1972 - 2020
Phillip Anthony HOUSTON Obituary
PHILLIP ANTHONY HOUSTON

27 August 1972 - 17 May 2020

Died unexpectedly



Dearly loved and loving special son

of Ron and Robyne.

Much loved brother and brother-in-law of

Nicole (dec), Renae, Lainie and Mick.

Uncle of Duncan and Toby.

Loved by all whose paths he crossed.



'A lover of 60s and 70s music

and especially all things ABBA'

- keep on dancing Phillip.



A very special thank you to the wonderful Doctors, Nurses and staff of the ICU

and Transplant Units of The Canberra Hospital for their extraordinary, compassionate care

of Phillip and for the support

extended to our family.



Thank you to the members of the ACT

Ambulance Service for their tireless efforts.

Thank you also to the management and staff (past and present) of Hemmings Group House,

and the management and staff of

Sharing Places for all the loving care Phillip

experienced over many years.

You provided an environment in which

Phillip felt loved, happy and secure.



Remembered always and

in our hearts forever.



A private family funeral will be held.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 23, 2020
