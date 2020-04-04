|
|
|
PHILLIP LEWIS STEVEN
16 December 1946 - 31 March 2020
Cherished husband of Marilyn for fifty years.
Devoted father of Benjamin and Justin.
Much loved father-in-law of Alison.
Beloved and fun loving grandfather of
Poppy, Rohan, Flynn, Griff and Samson.
Brother-in-law of Janne and Peter Williams,
Andrew and Mary Frost, and Tracey Cameron.
Uncle of Timothy and Hugh.
Phillip was clever, funny and mild.
He enjoyed life to the full and his
enthusiasm shone through be it at work,
while travelling, his intellectual pursuits,
fishing and celebrating with his friends.
In our hearts forever.
Private service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020