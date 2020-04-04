Home
Phillip Lewis STEVEN


1946 - 2020
Phillip Lewis STEVEN Obituary
PHILLIP LEWIS STEVEN

16 December 1946 - 31 March 2020



Cherished husband of Marilyn for fifty years.

Devoted father of Benjamin and Justin.

Much loved father-in-law of Alison.

Beloved and fun loving grandfather of

Poppy, Rohan, Flynn, Griff and Samson.

Brother-in-law of Janne and Peter Williams,

Andrew and Mary Frost, and Tracey Cameron.

Uncle of Timothy and Hugh.



Phillip was clever, funny and mild.

He enjoyed life to the full and his

enthusiasm shone through be it at work,

while travelling, his intellectual pursuits,

fishing and celebrating with his friends.



In our hearts forever.



Private service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020
