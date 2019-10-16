Home
Phyllis HARROD


1920 - 2019
Phyllis HARROD Obituary
PHYLLIS MARION HARROD

23 June 1920 - 13 October 2019



Passed away peacefully.



Beloved wife of George (dec).

Loved and loving mother of

Ann (dec) and Susan.

Mother-in-law of John.

Cherished grandmother

and great-grandmother.





Our hearts are broken,

She will be forever in our memories.



A funeral service to celebrate the life of Phyllis will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on SATURDAY,

19 October 2019, commencing at 12.00pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 16, 2019
