PHYLLIS MARION HARROD
23 June 1920 - 13 October 2019
Passed away peacefully.
Beloved wife of George (dec).
Loved and loving mother of
Ann (dec) and Susan.
Mother-in-law of John.
Cherished grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Our hearts are broken,
She will be forever in our memories.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Phyllis will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on SATURDAY,
19 October 2019, commencing at 12.00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 16, 2019