PHYLLIS LATHAM


1924 - 2019
PHYLLIS MAY LATHAM

(nee Larkin)

11 January 1924 - 22 August 2019



Wife of Frank (dec), partner of Les (dec).



Sister of Ella (dec), Barry (dec),

Don (dec) and Peter.



Mother of Fran and Bill (dec),

Brian and Karen, Wendy and Bernie.



Grandmother of Helen, Stefan, Tim,

Louisa, and Robin and their partners.



Great Grandmother of Zoe, Max, Jacob,

Ruby, Darcy, Archie, Henry, and Dylan.



At rest now after a long and interesting life.

A woman before her time who will be

deeply missed by family and friends.



A funeral service to celebrate

Phyllis's life will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on

MONDAY 2nd September 2019

commencing at 10.30am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 28, 2019
