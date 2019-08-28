|
|
PHYLLIS MAY LATHAM
(nee Larkin)
11 January 1924 - 22 August 2019
Wife of Frank (dec), partner of Les (dec).
Sister of Ella (dec), Barry (dec),
Don (dec) and Peter.
Mother of Fran and Bill (dec),
Brian and Karen, Wendy and Bernie.
Grandmother of Helen, Stefan, Tim,
Louisa, and Robin and their partners.
Great Grandmother of Zoe, Max, Jacob,
Ruby, Darcy, Archie, Henry, and Dylan.
At rest now after a long and interesting life.
A woman before her time who will be
deeply missed by family and friends.
A funeral service to celebrate
Phyllis's life will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on
MONDAY 2nd September 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 28, 2019