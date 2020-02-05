|
|
PHYLLIS MAY PEIRCE
Passed away at home in
her 100th year.
Beloved wife of John (dec).
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of
Michael (dec) and Margaret, and
Sandra and Geoff Kingman-Sugars.
Doting grandmother of Caroline, Allison,
Ian, Nicky (dec), Lisa, Chris,
great-grandmother of Elise, Jessica, Madeline,
Alice, Charlotte, Nick, Fraya, Isabelle, Victoria
and their partners, great-great-grandmother
of Lilly and baby boy on the way.
No longer in our lives to share, but
in our hearts forever.
The funeral service for Phyllis will be held in
the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on
Friday, 7 February 2020, at 11 am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 5, 2020