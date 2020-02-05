Home
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen
PHYLLIS MAY PEIRCE


1920 - 2020
PHYLLIS MAY PEIRCE Obituary
PHYLLIS MAY PEIRCE

Passed away at home in

her 100th year.



Beloved wife of John (dec).

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of

Michael (dec) and Margaret, and

Sandra and Geoff Kingman-Sugars.



Doting grandmother of Caroline, Allison,

Ian, Nicky (dec), Lisa, Chris,

great-grandmother of Elise, Jessica, Madeline,

Alice, Charlotte, Nick, Fraya, Isabelle, Victoria

and their partners, great-great-grandmother

of Lilly and baby boy on the way.



No longer in our lives to share, but

in our hearts forever.



The funeral service for Phyllis will be held in

the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on

Friday, 7 February 2020, at 11 am.

Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 5, 2020
