|
|
PHYLLIS AUDREY CLARA McALISTER (nee Murphy)
11 February 1931 Newcastle NSW -
13 November 2019 Canberra
Southern Cross Care Garran, aged 88.
Phyllis quietly left us on Wednesday evening
to join Ken and is now at peace.
Youngest daughter of
Louis Philip and Violet Murphy.
Sister of Ivor, Bridget (Biddy)
and Richard (Dick) (all dec).
Devoted wife of Ken and
loved mother and mother-in-law of
Suzanne and Allan, Deborah and Norman,
Stephen and Dianna.
Adored Nanny of Kristen, Rhianna,
Caitlin, Alyse, Ethan, Shawni and Brielle.
Loving great-Grandma of
Scarlett, Ivy, Clare, Christopher and Teddy.
The family thanks the staff and doctor
at Southern Cross Care Garran
for caring for Phyllis.
The funeral service for Phyllis will be held in
the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold St, Belconnen on Thursday,
21 November 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
Phyllis will be interred with Ken in a
private ceremony at Canberra Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019