William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
Phyllis MCALISTER


1931 - 2019
Phyllis MCALISTER Obituary
PHYLLIS AUDREY CLARA McALISTER (nee Murphy)



11 February 1931 Newcastle NSW -

13 November 2019 Canberra

Southern Cross Care Garran, aged 88.



Phyllis quietly left us on Wednesday evening

to join Ken and is now at peace.



Youngest daughter of

Louis Philip and Violet Murphy.

Sister of Ivor, Bridget (Biddy)

and Richard (Dick) (all dec).

Devoted wife of Ken and

loved mother and mother-in-law of

Suzanne and Allan, Deborah and Norman,

Stephen and Dianna.

Adored Nanny of Kristen, Rhianna,

Caitlin, Alyse, Ethan, Shawni and Brielle.

Loving great-Grandma of

Scarlett, Ivy, Clare, Christopher and Teddy.



The family thanks the staff and doctor

at Southern Cross Care Garran

for caring for Phyllis.



The funeral service for Phyllis will be held in

the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold St, Belconnen on Thursday,

21 November 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



Phyllis will be interred with Ken in a

private ceremony at Canberra Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019
