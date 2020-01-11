|
|
PHYLLIS EILEEN SMITH
23 June 1934 - 8 January 2020
Late of Hughes
Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital.
Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law
of Pauline and Brian, Justine and Wayne,
and Nadine and Edward.
Adored Nanna of Amy, Chris, Sonja,
Carla and Fletcher.
Big sister to brothers; forever fond of Kevin.
No longer a loving part of our lives,
But in our hearts you will stay forever.
The funeral service for Phyllis will be held in
St Mary's Chapel of Calvary Haydon
Retirement Community, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce,
on Thursday, 16 January 2020,
commencing at 1pm.
Private cremation
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020