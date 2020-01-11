Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
St Mary's Chapel of Calvary Haydon Retirement Community
2 Jaeger Circuit
Bruce
View Map
PHYLLIS SMITH


1934 - 2020
PHYLLIS EILEEN SMITH

23 June 1934 - 8 January 2020

Late of Hughes



Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital.

Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law

of Pauline and Brian, Justine and Wayne,

and Nadine and Edward.

Adored Nanna of Amy, Chris, Sonja,

Carla and Fletcher.

Big sister to brothers; forever fond of Kevin.



No longer a loving part of our lives,

But in our hearts you will stay forever.



The funeral service for Phyllis will be held in

St Mary's Chapel of Calvary Haydon

Retirement Community, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce,

on Thursday, 16 January 2020,

commencing at 1pm.



Private cremation



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
