Prudence Davies (nee Davis) Born Launceston 31st March 1930 left us peacefully on the 14th March 2020 Beloved wife of Ken for 65 years, wonderful mother and mother-in-law of Caroline and Nick, Megan and Andrew, Bron and Aaron. Extremely huggable and loving granny of Matthew and Sophie, Angus, Ben and Tim. Treasured friend and carer of many. The Memorial service for Prue will be held at St David's Anglican Church, Red Hill at 11 am, Monday the 23rd March following an earlier private cremation .
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020