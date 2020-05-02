|
|
RACHAEL ANN NEVIN-OSBORNE
23 March 1973 - 22 April 2020
Much loved daughter of
Anne and John Ireland,
Brian (dec) and Gail Nevin.
Beloved and adored mother of
Mikaela, Mitchell and Jackson.
Big Sis of Simone and Shelly.
Loving Aunty of Gaige, Rhys (dec),
Lori, Kayd, Rhylee, Lennox,
Jordan, Ella, Lachlan and Skylar.
Rach, you are no longer in our lives to share,
but in our hearts you will always be there.
A very special thanks to Dr. Lisa Sullivan
for all the love and care she has
shown Rachael over the years.
Due to current circumstances, a private
family service was held.
A celebration of Rach's life will
be held at a future date.
Donations in Rachael's memory to the
Cancer Council would be
greatly appreciated.
Donations can be made online at
https://actcancer.org/support-us/donate/
A survivor and full of determination.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 2, 2020