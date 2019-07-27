Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6297 1546
Rada GRMUSA

Rada GRMUSA Obituary
RADA GRMUSA

18.11.1962 - 20.7.2019



A funeral service to celebrate Rada's life

will be held in Tobin Brothers Chapel,

91 Crawford St, Queanbeyan on

Wednesday 31 July 2019,

commencing at 1.00pm.



Burial will take place at

Elaine Public Cemetery,

Mt Mercer Rd, Elaine, Victoria,

on Saturday 3 August 2019

commencing at 12.00pm.



'May flights of Angels wing thee to thy rest'



In lieu of flowers, please consider

making a donation to Neuroscience

Research Australia.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019
