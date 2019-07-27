|
|
RADA GRMUSA
18.11.1962 - 20.7.2019
A funeral service to celebrate Rada's life
will be held in Tobin Brothers Chapel,
91 Crawford St, Queanbeyan on
Wednesday 31 July 2019,
commencing at 1.00pm.
Burial will take place at
Elaine Public Cemetery,
Mt Mercer Rd, Elaine, Victoria,
on Saturday 3 August 2019
commencing at 12.00pm.
'May flights of Angels wing thee to thy rest'
In lieu of flowers, please consider
making a donation to Neuroscience
Research Australia.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019