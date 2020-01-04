|
|
RALPH WESTEN
27.2.1926 - 31.12.2019
Ralph left us peacefully on 31.12.2019.
He would be pi**ed he didn't make 2020.
Loving and much loved husband of Billie,
Father and Father-in-Law to
Rietta and Geoff, Jackie and Warwick.
Devoted grandfather of Jennifer and Benjamin,
Michael and Gemma.
Proud Great-Grandfather to
Zachariah and Alexis.
Co-founder of the
Canberra YMCA Sailing Club.
Ralph will be privately cremated.
A memorial gathering will be
held at a later date.
Our special thanks go to the caring staff
at David Harper House.
We will fondly remember his happy nature
and his many 'G'day Mate' greetings.
He's now 'gone sailing'.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020