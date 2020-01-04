Home
RALPH WESTEN


1926 - 2020
RALPH WESTEN Obituary
RALPH WESTEN

27.2.1926 - 31.12.2019



Ralph left us peacefully on 31.12.2019.

He would be pi**ed he didn't make 2020.



Loving and much loved husband of Billie,

Father and Father-in-Law to

Rietta and Geoff, Jackie and Warwick.

Devoted grandfather of Jennifer and Benjamin,

Michael and Gemma.

Proud Great-Grandfather to

Zachariah and Alexis.



Co-founder of the

Canberra YMCA Sailing Club.

Ralph will be privately cremated.

A memorial gathering will be

held at a later date.

Our special thanks go to the caring staff

at David Harper House.

We will fondly remember his happy nature

and his many 'G'day Mate' greetings.

He's now 'gone sailing'.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020
