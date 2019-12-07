|
Raymond Alfred Norman Kelly Born East Fremantle, WA on 8 December 1919 Died Canberra on 17 November 2010 On what would have been your 100th birthday, we fondly remember - the devoted husband of Kathleen (dec.) for 62 years, the caring brother of your sister Mona and her children in WA, the much admired Father and Father-in-Law of your children, the generous Poppy of your grand-children and their partners and the patriarch of your continuing family line of great-grand-children. Happy centenary birthday to our much missed family history author, determined gardener, tennis player and armchair cricket tragic. 'Forever Striving'
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019