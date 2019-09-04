Home
RAYMOND JAMES ARTHUR Obituary
RAYMOND JAMES ARTHUR 'Ray' Aged 98 Years A Past Brother of the United Grand Lodge of Canberra 465. Late of the Gold Coast and formerly of Canberra. Passed away peacefully at Palm Lakes Bargara, Queensland on August 31, 2019. Loving Husband of Marjorie (deceased). Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Alan and Glenda, Ron and Geoff, Carol and Michael (deceased), Raylene (deceased) and Bruce, Julie and Ken. A much loved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. 'Ray Will Be Sadly Missed' DES ALLEN & CO FUNERALS Bundaberg QLD - Phone (07) 4153 2424 Condolences www.desallenfunerals.com.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 4, 2019
