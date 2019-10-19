Home
Raymond John HOCKLEY


1946 - 2019
Raymond John HOCKLEY Obituary
RAYMOND JOHN HOCKLEY 29 July 1946 - 17 October 2019 Loving Partner for 25 years to John. Cherished brother of Keith,Brian, Jillian and Brett. Loved Son of Jack Edgar(dec) and Ellen Marjorie(dec). Now you are peacefully sleeping, Away from all your pain But the love in our hearts will always remain. A service to celebrate Raymond's life will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park 65 Sandford street Mitchell on MONDAY 28 October 2019 commencing at 10:30am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019
