|
|
RAYMOND MASCORD
15 October 1925 - 14 August 2019
Much loved and loving husband of Pat (Patricia) nee Shelley, for 38 years, passed away
peacefully at BUPA Calwell.
Loved by family and many friends, particularly the fellowship of St Matthew's Wanniassa
and previous years of diligent, thoughtful inventiveness as a member of TADACT.
A special thanks to the staff at BUPA Calwell for their ongoing care and consideration.
Privately cremated.
A memorial service for Ray will be held at
St Matthew's Anglican Church, Wanniassa
on Tuesday, 27 August 2019,
commencing at 11:30am.
Death is a continuation of life,
The completion of life.
The heart and soul live forever
They do not die.
Death is going home to God,
There is no fear.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019