Reet Vallak Died 01 May 2020 Born 30 August 1936 Parnu, Estonia Trekker, Bushwalker, Cross Country Skier, Folk Dancer, Painter, Photographer, Potter, Astronomer, Traveller, Translator, Conservationist & Botanist. Daughter of Mari & Evald Sister to Rein & Endel Aunt to Staeven & Brendan Cousin to Lauri & Viiu Beloved of friends worldwide. Such a vibrant and intelligent individual, struck down by an insidious disease, now released and at peace. Private cremation. Reet's life will be celebrated post COVID-19. email [email protected] to keep in touch
Published in The Canberra Times on May 9, 2020