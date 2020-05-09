Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Reet VALLAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reet VALLAK

Add a Memory
Reet VALLAK Obituary
Reet Vallak Died 01 May 2020 Born 30 August 1936 Parnu, Estonia Trekker, Bushwalker, Cross Country Skier, Folk Dancer, Painter, Photographer, Potter, Astronomer, Traveller, Translator, Conservationist & Botanist. Daughter of Mari & Evald Sister to Rein & Endel Aunt to Staeven & Brendan Cousin to Lauri & Viiu Beloved of friends worldwide. Such a vibrant and intelligent individual, struck down by an insidious disease, now released and at peace. Private cremation. Reet's life will be celebrated post COVID-19. email [email protected] to keep in touch



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -