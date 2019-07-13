|
|
REGINALD AUSTIN ANDREW
'REG'
10 August 1922 - 3 July 2019
Devoted Husband of Mary (dec).
Beloved father and father-in-law of
Rose and Richard,Judy and Alan,
John and Monica, Trish,
Gina (dec) and Alan.
Loved Pop of Gavin, Elizabeth, Susan, Helen,
Roslyn, Thomas, Daniel, Keith, Phillip,
Matthew and their spouses.
Beloved great-grandfather of Keira,
Kian, Bridget, Patrick, Emma, Olivia, Claudia,
Arthur, Emily, Pui, and Edward.
A very sincere thank you to the staff of
Bill McKenzie Gardens for their kindness and
loving care of Reg over the last ten years.
The funeral for Reg will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell
on FRIDAY 19 July 2019
commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019