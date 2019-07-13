Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald ANDREW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald ANDREW


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Reginald ANDREW Obituary
REGINALD AUSTIN ANDREW

'REG'

10 August 1922 - 3 July 2019



Devoted Husband of Mary (dec).

Beloved father and father-in-law of

Rose and Richard,Judy and Alan,

John and Monica, Trish,

Gina (dec) and Alan.

Loved Pop of Gavin, Elizabeth, Susan, Helen,

Roslyn, Thomas, Daniel, Keith, Phillip,

Matthew and their spouses.

Beloved great-grandfather of Keira,

Kian, Bridget, Patrick, Emma, Olivia, Claudia,

Arthur, Emily, Pui, and Edward.



A very sincere thank you to the staff of

Bill McKenzie Gardens for their kindness and

loving care of Reg over the last ten years.



The funeral for Reg will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell

on FRIDAY 19 July 2019

commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.