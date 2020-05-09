Home
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
REGINALD FRANCIS GOLDFINCH

FIE Aust, OAM



Devoted husband of Rufa,

Loving father and father-in-law to

Angela and Julian, Quentin and Marlyn,

Inspiring and proud grandfather to

Tim, Stefan, Helen and Jeremy,

A gentleman to everyone.



A true humanitarian, he passionately applied

his civil engineering talents to bring public

health to all through clean

water supply and sanitation.



Reg passed away 4 May, 2020 and

will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people

who cared for him in recent times.



Private family funeral.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 9, 2020
