|
|
REGINALD FRANCIS GOLDFINCH
FIE Aust, OAM
Devoted husband of Rufa,
Loving father and father-in-law to
Angela and Julian, Quentin and Marlyn,
Inspiring and proud grandfather to
Tim, Stefan, Helen and Jeremy,
A gentleman to everyone.
A true humanitarian, he passionately applied
his civil engineering talents to bring public
health to all through clean
water supply and sanitation.
Reg passed away 4 May, 2020 and
will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people
who cared for him in recent times.
Private family funeral.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 9, 2020