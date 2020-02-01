Home
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium and Lawn Cemetery
Rex INGRAM


1937 - 2020
REX INGRAM 24 June 1937 - 25 January 2020 Rex passed away in Batemans Bay NSW on 25th January 2020, surrounded by family. Beloved Husband of Robyn. Much cherished Brother to Max (dec), Zel and Ken (dec). Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Peter and Karen, Kelli and Rob. Adored Pop of Todd, Scott, Isabella and Lachlan, Alana, Benjamin. Family and friends are invited to his funeral service which will be held at the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium and Lawn Cemetery on 5th February at 2pm. If attending the funeral please wear bright colours.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
