Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
Presbyterian Church of Saint Andrew
1 State Circuit
Forrest
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard ARNEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Alexander ARNEL


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Richard Alexander ARNEL Obituary
MAJOR (retd.)

RICHARD ALEXANDER ARNEL



13 September 1947 - 20 February 2020



Beloved husband to Michelle,

Father to Rebecca and Brendan,

Son of Alec and Margery (dec),

Brother to Sandra,

Grandfather to Declan, Zachary,

Maisin and Harvey,

Father-in-law to Bianca and Corey.



Cherished and loved by all

family members and many friends.



Richard is now at peace

in the hands of God.



The Funeral Service for Richard will be held

in the Presbyterian Church of Saint Andrew,

1 State Circuit, Forrest, on MONDAY,

2 March 2020 commencing at 1:30pm.



The funeral cortege will then proceed

to Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,

for the committal.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -