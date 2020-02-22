|
|
MAJOR (retd.)
RICHARD ALEXANDER ARNEL
13 September 1947 - 20 February 2020
Beloved husband to Michelle,
Father to Rebecca and Brendan,
Son of Alec and Margery (dec),
Brother to Sandra,
Grandfather to Declan, Zachary,
Maisin and Harvey,
Father-in-law to Bianca and Corey.
Cherished and loved by all
family members and many friends.
Richard is now at peace
in the hands of God.
The Funeral Service for Richard will be held
in the Presbyterian Church of Saint Andrew,
1 State Circuit, Forrest, on MONDAY,
2 March 2020 commencing at 1:30pm.
The funeral cortege will then proceed
to Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,
for the committal.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020