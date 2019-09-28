Home
Richard BRENNAN


1924 - 2019
Richard BRENNAN Obituary
RICHARD (DICK) BRENNAN



16 October 1924 - 26 September 2019



Passed away peacefully surrounded

by loved ones



Devoted husband of Florence.



Much loved and loving father and father-in-law of Chris (dec) & Steve, Rob & Aoy, Carol,

Terry & Moira, Kathy & Rob, Gary, Maree,

Michelle & Michael.



Cherished grandfather of Sonja, Todd & Brett, Pong, Namm & Nan, Stephanie,

Adam & Callum and Charlee & Jesse.



Brother of Perc (dec).



The funeral service for Dick will be held at

St Benedict's Catholic Church,

10 Tallara Parkway, Narrabundah,

Wednesday 2 October 2019 at 10.00 am

followed by burial at

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



Thanks to the dedicated doctors, nurses & staff of National Capital Private Hospital who cared for him.



He lived well, laughed often and loved much.



'Lest we forget'



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019
