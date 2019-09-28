|
|
RICHARD (DICK) BRENNAN
16 October 1924 - 26 September 2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded
by loved ones
Devoted husband of Florence.
Much loved and loving father and father-in-law of Chris (dec) & Steve, Rob & Aoy, Carol,
Terry & Moira, Kathy & Rob, Gary, Maree,
Michelle & Michael.
Cherished grandfather of Sonja, Todd & Brett, Pong, Namm & Nan, Stephanie,
Adam & Callum and Charlee & Jesse.
Brother of Perc (dec).
The funeral service for Dick will be held at
St Benedict's Catholic Church,
10 Tallara Parkway, Narrabundah,
Wednesday 2 October 2019 at 10.00 am
followed by burial at
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Thanks to the dedicated doctors, nurses & staff of National Capital Private Hospital who cared for him.
He lived well, laughed often and loved much.
'Lest we forget'
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019