Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard BRIGGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Colin BRIGGS


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Richard Colin BRIGGS Obituary
Richard Colin Briggs RAN (Ret) Aged 73 years Much loved son of Tom (dec) and Shirley "Marsha" (dec). Loved and loving brother of Doug (dec), Carole and Dianne. Brother-in-Law to Jan, John and Wayne. Uncle to Danielle, Steven, Michael, Andrew, Lachlan and Mitchell. Step-Uncle to Anthony and Scott. Great Uncle to all their siblings. He had a distinguished career as a photographer with the Navy and as a Press photographer with the Canberra Times. Will be sadly missed by his family, friends and work colleagues. Rest in Peace (The Balmain Kid) as you will never be forgotten. A gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Richard's life.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -