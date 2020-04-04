|
Richard Colin Briggs RAN (Ret) Aged 73 years Much loved son of Tom (dec) and Shirley "Marsha" (dec). Loved and loving brother of Doug (dec), Carole and Dianne. Brother-in-Law to Jan, John and Wayne. Uncle to Danielle, Steven, Michael, Andrew, Lachlan and Mitchell. Step-Uncle to Anthony and Scott. Great Uncle to all their siblings. He had a distinguished career as a photographer with the Navy and as a Press photographer with the Canberra Times. Will be sadly missed by his family, friends and work colleagues. Rest in Peace (The Balmain Kid) as you will never be forgotten. A gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Richard's life.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020