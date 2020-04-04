Home
RICHARD FAULKNER


1945 - 2020
RICHARD FAULKNER Obituary
RICHARD JOHN FAULKNER

Born 20 May 1945

Sadly passed away

Friday, 27 March 2020



Beloved husband of Shirley.

Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rodwell, Ritchie and Kirsty, Valley and Adam, and Ross.

Grandfather of Kaylah, Jack,

Cormac and Harvey.



We will miss your quick wit

and quirky sense of humour,

but we will never forget you.



A special thank you to all the staff at

Bill McKenzie Gardens for their

care and support.



Richard was laid to rest at a private burial

on Wednesday, 1 April 2020.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020
