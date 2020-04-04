|
|
RICHARD JOHN FAULKNER
Born 20 May 1945
Sadly passed away
Friday, 27 March 2020
Beloved husband of Shirley.
Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rodwell, Ritchie and Kirsty, Valley and Adam, and Ross.
Grandfather of Kaylah, Jack,
Cormac and Harvey.
We will miss your quick wit
and quirky sense of humour,
but we will never forget you.
A special thank you to all the staff at
Bill McKenzie Gardens for their
care and support.
Richard was laid to rest at a private burial
on Wednesday, 1 April 2020.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020