Richard JOHNSON

Richard JOHNSON Obituary
RICHARD ST CLAIR JOHNSON



6 June 1929 - 31 August 2019



Beloved husband of Mary (dec.).

Dearly loved father of Katherine,

Peter, Clare, Terry, James and Judith.

Loved grandfather of Clare and Eav,

Terence and Emma.

Much loved brother of Joan,

Ross and Terry (all dec.).



A Requiem Mass for the repose

of the soul of Richard will be held in

Holy Rosary Catholic Church,

Cnr Antill Street and Phillip Avenue,

Watson on WEDNESDAY,

11 September 2019 at 10:30 am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
