Richard VAN BOCKEL


1963 - 2019
Richard VAN BOCKEL Obituary
Richard (Rik) John van Bockel

3.1.1963 - 25.11.2019



Cherished husband of KÃ¢ren.

Loving father of Luke, Jonah, Isaac and Tia.

Beloved son of John and Anna, and

brother to Linda and Ian, Fiona and Andrew,

Matthew and Mary.



Forever remembered, always in our hearts



A celebration of Rik's life will be held in

St Matthew's Anglican Church,

Laurens St, Wanniassa, on

MONDAY 2nd December 2019,

commencing 1.00 pm.



'They will soar high on wings like eagles,

they will run and not grow weary,

they will walk and not faint.'



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
