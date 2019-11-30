|
Richard (Rik) John van Bockel
3.1.1963 - 25.11.2019
Cherished husband of KÃ¢ren.
Loving father of Luke, Jonah, Isaac and Tia.
Beloved son of John and Anna, and
brother to Linda and Ian, Fiona and Andrew,
Matthew and Mary.
Forever remembered, always in our hearts
A celebration of Rik's life will be held in
St Matthew's Anglican Church,
Laurens St, Wanniassa, on
MONDAY 2nd December 2019,
commencing 1.00 pm.
'They will soar high on wings like eagles,
they will run and not grow weary,
they will walk and not faint.'
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019