RITA BERNADETTE O'CONNOR
14 April 1932 - 31 May 2020
Dearly loved mother of Elizabeth,
Timothy, Paul, Kate and Sarah.
Much loved grandmother of Siobhan,
Aidan and Annalee.
Loved mother-in-law of Matthew and Juanita.
Beloved sister of Elizabeth, Frank,
Therese and Pauline.
To her friends and all who knew her,
she will be remembered for her smile and for her strength, wisdom, grace and dignity.
She brought out the best in people
and inspired us all.
Requiem Mass in celebration of the life of
Rita will be held in
St Peter Chanel's Catholic Church
Weston St, Yarralumla
on TUESDAY 9 June 2020
commencing at 1.30pm.
At the conclusion of Mass, burial will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford St, Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 3, 2020