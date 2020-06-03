Home
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 9, 2020
1:30 PM
St Peter Chanel's Catholic Church
Weston St
Yarralumla
View Map
Rita Bernadette O'CONNOR


1932 - 2020
Rita Bernadette O'CONNOR Obituary
RITA BERNADETTE O'CONNOR

14 April 1932 - 31 May 2020



Dearly loved mother of Elizabeth,

Timothy, Paul, Kate and Sarah.

Much loved grandmother of Siobhan,

Aidan and Annalee.

Loved mother-in-law of Matthew and Juanita.

Beloved sister of Elizabeth, Frank,

Therese and Pauline.

To her friends and all who knew her,

she will be remembered for her smile and for her strength, wisdom, grace and dignity.

She brought out the best in people

and inspired us all.



Requiem Mass in celebration of the life of

Rita will be held in

St Peter Chanel's Catholic Church

Weston St, Yarralumla

on TUESDAY 9 June 2020

commencing at 1.30pm.



At the conclusion of Mass, burial will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford St, Mitchell.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 3, 2020
