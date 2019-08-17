Home
RITA ELSIE WRIGGLES

RITA ELSIE WRIGGLES Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 13th August 2019, late of Isle of Capri (Gold Coast, QLD) aged 90 years. Loved wife of Brian (dec), loving mother of Brenda, Graham and David (dec), loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother of their families. Rita's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her funeral service, to be held at the Holy Spirit Anglican Church, 73 Salerno St, Isle of Capri (Gold Coast, QLD) on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 12.00pm. SOMERVILLE FUNERALS Gold Coast, QLD Phone : 07 5596 2233
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019
