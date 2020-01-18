|
ROB SOMERVILLE 12th January 2020 At The Glen Nursing Home, Catalina, late of Batehaven, formerly of Kaleen ACT. Dearly loved husband of Jackie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Naomi & Simon, Robbie & Mandy, Iain & Aleeya. Loved Pop of Jade, Millar & Jax. Aged 88 years. Rob's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a service of Thanksgiving for his life to be held at the Batemans Bay Uniting Church, commencing at 2.00pm on Monday the 20th January 2020. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Parkinson's research would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020